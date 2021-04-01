Local salon moving forward under looser restrictions

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Salon Rouge was forced to close its doors for 60 days because of COVID-19, and upon reopening, they were faced with many new challenges.
Limiting occupancy and making sure every surface is cleaned before a new client walks through the door; hair stylist and booth renter Angela Abitbol said that her clients safety is most important.
With Governor John Bel Edwards new announcement at easing capacity restrictions, Abitbol is focused on the safety of her clients and will make sure they are completely protected.
However, she is looking forward to easing back into a sense of normalcy.
“You know, we may ditch the masks and get back to getting a little closer. I may be able to give my clients hugs again, but I don’t think I’ll ever stop being super vigilant about the cleanliness of my salon.”
The new order which lifts capacity restrictions in restaurants, bars, gyms and retail settings will expire on April 28.
