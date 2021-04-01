FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Colder tonight but another beautiful day ahead for Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Outside of the gusty winds, it was a fantastic day with temperatures that rebounded quickly into the upper 60s this afternoon. As the sun sets, the gusty winds will also relax a bit through the evening and overnight while temperatures drop quickly into the 50s and 40s through the late evening, bottoming out in the upper 30s overnight.
Frost will be dependent on how soon and much our winds relax this evening. A breezier night will make frost less likely, but areas along and north of US-190 should be prepared for at least the potential of frost if you’ve already done some spring planting and have tender vegetation to protect. Lows for our northern areas will be as cold as 35, while areas along I-10 drop to closer to 39 by sunrise where frost is less of a concern.
For Friday, temperatures again rebound quickly thanks to an abundance of sunshine tomorrow. Highs inch closer to 70 in the afternoon in some spots with east-northeasterly winds between 10 and 15 mph. There is absolutely no concern about a frost for Saturday morning as lows will average out into the lower 40s with highs on Saturday around 70.
We’ll start off the weekend with sunshine, but clouds will begin thickening up Easter Sunday as an upper-level disturbance moves closer to the area. These clouds will be around most of the day, but rain chances look to stay minimal, at around 10%. Highs on Sunday top out in the lower 70s.
A more noticeable warming trend arrives next week with high temperatures closer to 80 in the afternoon under sunny skies for Monday and Tuesday with clouds increasing Wednesday ahead a front that looks to bring back the rain chances by next Thursday and Friday. The main issue on that is timing, but details will become clearer over the next few days.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
