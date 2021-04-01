FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Colder tonight but another beautiful day ahead for Friday

Frost will be dependent on how soon and much our winds relax this evening. A breezier night will make frost less likely, but areas along and north of US-190 should be prepared for at least the potential of frost if you’ve already done some spring planting and have tender vegetation to protect. Lows for our northern areas will be as cold as 35, while areas along I-10 drop to closer to 39 by sunrise where frost is less of a concern.