FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly start to the day, sunshine sticks around heading into Friday

Hopefully you haven’t put the heavier jacket away just yet, because you’ll definitely want to have it as you head out the door this morning and maybe even into the afternoon as well with temperatures running around 10-15 degrees cooler than what we saw for our Wednesday. Sunshine is back in the forecast however and that will make for a beautiful day as we aren’t expecting any rain over the next several days. Highs this afternoon will be noticeably cooler as we only manage to reach the lower to middle 60′s, but it won’t be a bad afternoon to enjoy outdoors other than it will be on the breezy side. Winds stay out of the north and northeast throughout the day around 10-15 mph with gust of 25-30 mph at times. For those who may have plants outdoors or may have planted anything you’ll want to prepare for the possibility of widespread frost especially north of I-10. It will all be dependent if the winds relax enough, but go ahead and plan for it to be in the cards as we continue to see cooler weather ahead.