FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly start to the day, sunshine sticks around heading into Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A much different story starting out our Thursday as temperatures have fallen behind our front back into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. That is around 20-25 degrees cooler than this time yesterday morning, but the payoff will be all the sunshine we have for the afternoon as well as pleasant temperatures. We can expect an even colder night as we head into Friday morning where some areas could be looking at the potential for some frost.
Hopefully you haven’t put the heavier jacket away just yet, because you’ll definitely want to have it as you head out the door this morning and maybe even into the afternoon as well with temperatures running around 10-15 degrees cooler than what we saw for our Wednesday. Sunshine is back in the forecast however and that will make for a beautiful day as we aren’t expecting any rain over the next several days. Highs this afternoon will be noticeably cooler as we only manage to reach the lower to middle 60′s, but it won’t be a bad afternoon to enjoy outdoors other than it will be on the breezy side. Winds stay out of the north and northeast throughout the day around 10-15 mph with gust of 25-30 mph at times. For those who may have plants outdoors or may have planted anything you’ll want to prepare for the possibility of widespread frost especially north of I-10. It will all be dependent if the winds relax enough, but go ahead and plan for it to be in the cards as we continue to see cooler weather ahead.
Temperatures hold steady for our Good Friday as well with temperatures back into the lower and middle 60′s for the afternoon, but high pressure remains firmly in charge and that will mean sunshine once again is in the forecast. Any crawfish boils you have planned look to be great as well with no threat of rain, but if they are later in the evening it will be on the cooler side as we look to fall back into the lower 40′s. For the weekend temperatures rebound nicely as we see upper 60′s for Saturday and then back into the lower 70′s for Sunday and our lows will slowly be warming as well. An upper level disturbance pushes just to our south for Saturday and Sunday, but it could be enough to spark just an isolated shower mainly along the coastline, but no need to cancel any plans outdoors.
Easter Sunday will be lovely as well so any activities you may have will be just fine as sunshine with a few clouds at times will be the main weather story. Into next week we see a warm up as temperatures are much closer to just slightly above average with highs in the upper 70′s to near 80. Moisture slowly returns by the end of next week and that will be our next chance at seeing some isolated to scattered showers. Enjoy the lovely day ahead and have a great Thursday!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
