Cowgirls return home this weekend for SLC series against Lamar

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese softball returns home this weekend to host Lamar in a three-game Southland Conference series beginning with a single game Friday at 6:30 p.m. The series will conclude with a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday.
McNeese (14-19, 5-4 SLC) enters the series tied for fifth in the league standings and will look to pick up its second straight conference series win after sweeping Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 3-2 (9 inn.), 6-1, 9-0 last weekend. The Cowgirls had their four-game winning streak snapped with a 1-0 road loss at South Alabama on Wednesday that saw the Cowgirls strand eight baserunners, seven of which were in scoring position.
The Cowgirls have turned a nation’s best 27 double plays and rank in the Top 5 in the league in nine categories including double plays per game, earned run average, stolen bases per game, and walks.
Senior Cori McCrary continues to lead the Cowgirls’ offense with 28 hits, nine doubles, six home runs, and 16 RBI along with a .286 batting average. Her nine doubles lead the league, and her 55 total bases is also a league-best.
Kylee Lopez, who has been swinging a hot bat lately, enters the series with a .328 batting average with 21 hits and six doubles while Haylee Brinlee has a team-best 21 RBI along with 17 hits and is second on the team with four home runs.
In the circle, senior Jenna Edwards (4-1) leads the nation with four saves and has a staff low 1.59 ERA. Edwards has picked up wins in her last three starts including two wins against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi last weekend. She also leads the team with 44 strikeouts and has allowed only 14 earned runs in 61.2 innings.
Freshman Whitney Tate (5-7) leads the pitching staff in wins with five and innings pitched with 72.1. Tate has the second-best ERA (3.29) and second-most strikeouts (30) on the staff.
Lamar (4-27, 0-9 SLC) has wins over Houston, Tarleton State, and the Cardinals are coming off a doubleheader win over Texas Southern on Tuesday. Lamar is led on offense by Hannah Carpenter, who has a .352 batting average with 25 hits, three doubles, two home runs, and 10 RBI. The Cardinals have five pitchers that have thrown at least 10 innings. Shelby Mixon (1-7) leads the staff with 48.2 innings pitched and Aaliyah Ruiz 91-6) has a staff high 22 strikeouts.
