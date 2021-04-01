Cowgirls return home this weekend for SLC series against Lamar

McNeese (14-19, 5-4 SLC) enters the series tied for fifth in the league standings and will look to pick up its second straight conference series win after sweeping Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 3-2 (9 inn.), 6-1, 9-0 last weekend. The Cowgirls had their four-game winning streak snapped with a 1-0 road loss at South Alabama on Wednesday that saw the Cowgirls strand eight baserunners, seven of which were in scoring position.