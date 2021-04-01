Common Street Clinic offers Free testing for HIV, Syphilis, and Hepatitis C

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - What was once seen as a death sentence is now a condition people can live fulfilling lives with, and that is HIV.
“HIV is the virus. AIDS is a disease. You cannot get AIDS without getting the virus first,” said Gilbert Brown, the Wellness and Coordinator for the Common Street Clinic.
Brown says they have been providing rapid testing for sexually transmitted diseases for a very long time.
Now, they are reminding residents of the importance of regular testing.
“We pinpoint different things and activities that may increase our chances of STD or STI infections, and one of those things that help or benefits all is to know our status. We don’t know our status if we do not get tested,” he said.
Brown says improving technology has allowed patients to know their status quickly and precisely.
“Our rapid tests are more effective,” he added. “They are more correct in giving results. They are a 99.9% accuracy rate, and they have improved the amount of time it takes to get people into care that are diagnosed.”
And even as Common Street Clinic provides free, accessible testing, according to Brown, one reason people do not get tested frequently is the fear of stigma.
“We can start a big conversation on stigma itself because it plays on the minds of people,” he added. “A lot of times people do not want to be seen coming from the health clinic.”
But what is being done to normalize it?
“We offer these tests so that you can feel more comfortable in your own skin and not worried about others.
Brown recommends getting tested at least once a year to benefit both you and your community.
“The more frequent times you test, the better you are,” he said.
The Common Street Clinic does take appointments only.
They do free and confidential rapid testing for HIV, Syphilis, and Hepatitis C.
For more information, you can call (337) 496-5214.
