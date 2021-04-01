Calcasieu’s final debris pass to begin April 12

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The hurricane debris pickup final pass for residents in Calcasieu Parish’s unincorporated areas will begin April 12, 2021.
Calcasieu Parish employees will inspect each road before it is considered complete and ensure that all eligible debris placed on the rights-of-way by the deadline is collected.
Municipalities – cities or towns within Calcasieu Parish – are on different pickup schedules based on their individual contracts. If you live within a city or town’s limits, get all information on debris removal from official city or town sources.
To help expedite the debris pickup process, residents are asked to sort debris when placing it curbside – separate piles into vegetation, construction, appliances/white goods, electronics, and hazardous household waste.
In addition, parish officials encourage residents to rake loose debris into piles to make it possible for that debris to be collected. The truck’s claw is unable to pick up small or scattered pieces of debris.
Raking loose debris will also help parish mowing crews. Crews will have to skip over ditches or areas with too much debris to avoid shredding, scattering and flying debris.
As of April 1, Calcasieu Parish’s debris contractor, Crowder Gulf, was 188 days into its pickup efforts to remove hurricane debris from the 1,200 miles of parish roads. Since Hurricane Laura, trucks have picked up approximately 6.8 million cubic yards of debris from roads in the parish’s unincorporated areas. Overall, including in municipalities, a total of 12.2 million cubic yards has been collected.
For all parish debris removal updates, visit the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Facebook page and CPPJ’s website, calcasieuparish.gov.
Residents with parish debris questions or those who want to report any missed debris pickups are asked to call the parish debris monitor, Tetratech, at 337-512-8430.
