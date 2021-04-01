Authorities searching for RV park burglary suspect

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for a suspect they believe is responsible for a burglary and theft at a Lake Charles RV park, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says detectives were dispatched to the park on Mar. 24, 2024, to investigate a theft that occurred between 2:20 and 2:40 a.m.
Detectives say the suspect entered the laundromat building and burglarized five clothes dryers stealing about $50 and causing around $800 worth of damage to the machines.
The suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored hoodie with a zipper in the front, a dark-colored ball cap, and tan-colored shoes.
Their vehicle is described as a dark-colored, possibly 2019-2021 model Chevrolet 1500, extended or quad cab pickup truck.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who can identify the suspect, their vehicle, or has any information to contact them at 491-3605.
