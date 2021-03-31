Walmart donates $20,000 to DeWanna’s Community Closet

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Walmart Inc. donated a $20,000 grant to DeWanna’s Community Closet and presented the check on Wednesday.
“A big part of our culture is to help the communities, because without the communities, we wouldn’t survive,” said local Walmart store manager Len Lemelle.
The new funds are to help the needs of Calcasieu Parish Public School students trying to get back on track after the hurricanes.
“It just helps us know that we’re going to be able to meet those needs the minute we hear of them,” said DeWanna’s Community Closet founder, DeWanna Tarver.
When a child has no clothes, receiving a new school uniform can mean the world to them.
“It fixes a problem. It doesn’t fix all their problems, but it fixes that problem at that moment,” said Tarver.
She spoke of a story where a school boy only had one uniform set. When his teacher notified the organization, he was sent home with three more uniform sets, including new shoes.
“It blesses us to know that no child, in a public school in Calcasieu Parish, has to be in need of supplies or clothes. That’s just amazing, that this community has stepped up and made that happen.”
Dewanna’s Community Closet supplies school children from 3 years old through high school with any item of school supplies or clothes that they need to have a successful education.
Everything that the organization distributes to the schools and children are brand new, and the non-profit is always accepting donations. For more information or to donate, click HERE.
