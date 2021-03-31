United Way to hold grocery giveaway on April 7

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - United Way of Southwest Louisiana will be distributing fresh grocery items, peanut butter, and pet food in a drive-through, contact-free give-away at the Lake Charles Civic Center with multiple non-profit partners on Wednesday, April 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The giveaway will be first-come, first-serve and it is suggested your trunk be empty and open prior to pulling up to the line.
Volunteers are needed for multiple duties during the event including opening and closing trunks, placing items in vehicles, and cleaning up boxes. Volunteers are asked to the Lake Charles Civic Center at 10 a.m. and look for the United Way of Southwest Louisiana team members.
To sign-up text VOLUNTEERSWLA to 41444 or online at unitedwayswla.org/volunteer.
