Two Lake Charles men charged with attempted second-degree murder

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two Lake Charles men are in custody after allegedly firing multiple rounds at a vehicle on March 25.
On Thursday, March 25, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Lake Charles Police Department responded to a call for a shooting which occurred in the 2000 Block of Knapp Street, according to department spokesman Sergeant Shaun Touchet.
Touchet says during the course of the investigation, it was learned that Damonte Batiste, 21, and Jaylon Guillory ,22, both of Lake Charles, fired multiple rounds at a vehicle occupied by four subjects.
On Tuesday, March 30, members of the Lake Charles Police Department SWAT team located and arrested Batiste, and later the same day, Guillory turned himself into the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s office, according to Touchet.
Both suspects are charged with attempted second-degree murder, and Judge Fazzio has set both of their bonds at $200,000 a piece.
Initial Reporting Officers: Cpl. J. Pearson / Cpl R Rainwater.
Lead Investigator: Detective Sgt. J. Russell.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.