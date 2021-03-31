SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 30, 2021

Luke Mattingly Meadors, 39, Lake Charles: Possession, manufacture, distribution, or manufacture of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession, manufacture, distribution, or manufacture of a Schedule III drug (2 charges); possession, manufacture, distribution, or manufacture of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen things under $25,000 (5 charges); theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000 (2 charges); property damage under $50,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; theft under $5,000; possession of stolen things under $1,000.