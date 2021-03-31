SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 30, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 30, 2021.
Lawrence Milton Jr., 42, Lake Charles: Second-degree murder.
Sampson Luke Ardoin Jr., 47, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; possession of stolen things under $1,000.
Adaysha Shydoah Citizen, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; hit and run; driving with a suspended license; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.
Torrence Martrell Webber, 28, Houston, TX: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule V drug.
Anthony Darrell Edwards, 28, Houston, TX: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule V drug.
Luke Mattingly Meadors, 39, Lake Charles: Possession, manufacture, distribution, or manufacture of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession, manufacture, distribution, or manufacture of a Schedule III drug (2 charges); possession, manufacture, distribution, or manufacture of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen things under $25,000 (5 charges); theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000 (2 charges); property damage under $50,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; theft under $5,000; possession of stolen things under $1,000.
Amonesack Rich Pata, 29, Rowlett, TX: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; possession, manufacture, distribution, or manufacture of a Schedule II drug; possession, manufacture, distribution, or manufacture of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wesley Yokum, 18, Crowely, LA: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; instate detainer.
Daquarius Dawane Davis Rochon, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Keyshawn M. Williams, 18, Crowley, LA: Instate detainer.
Jared Chance Fontenot, 40, Houston, TX: Domestic abuse; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; attempted kidnapping.
Damonte Joseph Batiste, 21, Lake Charles: Second-degree murder.
Tommy Alan Dean, 20, Lake Charles: Criminal mischief; aggravated battery.
Anthony Jason Guillory, 18, Lake Charles: First offense possession of stolen firearms.
Brice Dominic Joseph, 42, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place of business; trespassing; assault.
Michael Wayne Lazare, 48, Sulphur: Possession, manufacture, distribution, or manufacture of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; contraband in a penal institution; obstruction of a public passage.
Eric Dale Teague, 52, Greatfalls, NC: Failure to register as a sex offender; federal detainer.
Jaylon Trenille Guillory, 22, Lake Charles: Attempted second-degree murder.
Jacorion Cedrick Robinson, 18, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.
Charles Emmit Smith Jr., 25, New Orleans: Aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.
