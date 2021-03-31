State police: Man arrested following chase had warrant out of Jefferson Parish

State police: Man arrested following chase had warrant out of Jefferson Parish
New Orleans man Charles E. Smith Jr. , 25, was arrested for aggravated flight from an officer and resisting an officer following a police chase on I-10 that ended in a crash in Sulphur. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By Johnathan Manning | March 31, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 3:31 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The man arrested following a chase that ended in a crash in Sulphur Tuesday had a warrant out of Jefferson Parish, Louisiana State Police officials said.

The chase began on I-10 eastbound, just west of Sulphur, and ended in a parking lot at the Cities Service exit around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Trooper Derek Senegal said.

New Orleans man Charles Emmit Smith Jr. , 25, was arrested for aggravated flight from an officer and resisting an officer.

Police chase in Sulphur ends in crash
Police chase in Sulphur ends in crash (Source: KPLC)

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.