State police: Man arrested following chase had warrant out of Jefferson Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The man arrested following a chase that ended in a crash in Sulphur Tuesday had a warrant out of Jefferson Parish, Louisiana State Police officials said.
The chase began on I-10 eastbound, just west of Sulphur, and ended in a parking lot at the Cities Service exit around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Trooper Derek Senegal said.
New Orleans man Charles Emmit Smith Jr. , 25, was arrested for aggravated flight from an officer and resisting an officer.
