One person hospitalized following auto-pedestrian crash

By Davon Cole | March 31, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 3:36 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One person is hospitalized following an auto-pedestrian crash near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Oak Park Boulevard.

On Wednesday, March 31, at approximately 7:40 a.m., the Lake Charles Police Department was notified of the crash, according to department spokesman Sgt. Shaun Touchet.

Touchet says the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, and the investigation is ongoing.

The investigating officer is Sgt. Michael Flurry.

