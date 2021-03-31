One person hospitalized following auto-pedestrian crash

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One person is hospitalized following an auto-pedestrian crash near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Oak Park Boulevard.
On Wednesday, March 31, at approximately 7:40 a.m., the Lake Charles Police Department was notified of the crash, according to department spokesman Sgt. Shaun Touchet.
Touchet says the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, and the investigation is ongoing.
The investigating officer is Sgt. Michael Flurry.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.