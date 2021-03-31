Max Johnson taking first-team reps at QB for LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU is in the middle of spring workouts, and one thing is no doubt standing out on offense, Max Johnson is get the first-team reps at QB. He finished the season going 2-0 as the starter at quarterback.
“We ended off in a really strong way. Coach O told me I was going to take the first snaps in spring. We’re all working really well together. The quarterbacks are a great unit, we’re coming together. We’re practicing really well. Coach O has done a great job. Coach Peetz has also done a great job of controlling that,” said LSU quarterback Max Johnson.
The goal for 2021, cure the ills of a 2020 disappointing season.
“Last year was pretty tough for our team. We were 5-5. We all really didn’t expect that, it was a hard year for us. But we’re going to bounce back. We’re going to bounce back this year. We worked really hard throughout this December, January, February, and March. We’re all working really hard together. We’re worked multiple days with the receivers, the line is coming out, we’re getting snaps. Working with the running backs. I think we’re all determined to have a better year this year, and we’re looking forward to that,” said Johnson.
Getting the ball to Kayshon Boutte should help LSU light up the scoreboard this fall. Against Ole Miss, the true freshman racked up an SEC record 308 yards receiving.
“Kayshon is fast, he comes out of his breaks really well. He uses his hands, he’s a great route runner. I think we put him in the right positions to succeed. We should get him the ball. The ball is in his hands, he’s a great player, making moves. I’m thankful for him, and he makes all the plays for us,” said Johnson.
LSU has conducted six of their 15 practices this spring. Their final workout is the spring game on April 17th.
