March 30. #SWLApreps Baseball/Softball Round-UP

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Highlights and final scores from some of our coverage Baseball and Softball teams that were in action tonight.
FINALS:
Baseball:
Barbe 2, Sulphur 0
Vinton 3, Pickering 0
Notre Dame 16, Lake Arthur 3
Anacoco 15, Elizabeth 5
Grand Lake 18, Hamilton Christian 1
DeQuincy 11, Oakdale 1
Sam Houston 10, Comeaux 0
Lacassine 2, ESA 0
Iowa 12, Westlake 3
DeRidder 3, Iota 2
Softball:
Sam Houston 8, Acadiana 5
South Beauregard 18, Westlake 3
Welsh 20, Crowley 1
Iowa 15, Jennings 0
Barbe 17, New Iberia 2
