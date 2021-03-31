March 30. #SWLApreps Baseball/Softball Round-UP

By Brandon Williams | March 30, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 11:03 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Highlights and final scores from some of our coverage Baseball and Softball teams that were in action tonight.

FINALS:

Baseball:

Barbe 2, Sulphur 0

Vinton 3, Pickering 0

Notre Dame 16, Lake Arthur 3

Anacoco 15, Elizabeth 5

Grand Lake 18, Hamilton Christian 1

DeQuincy 11, Oakdale 1

Sam Houston 10, Comeaux 0

Lacassine 2, ESA 0

Iowa 12, Westlake 3

DeRidder 3, Iota 2

Softball:

Sam Houston 8, Acadiana 5

South Beauregard 18, Westlake 3

Welsh 20, Crowley 1

Iowa 15, Jennings 0

Barbe 17, New Iberia 2

