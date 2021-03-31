Man accused of killing Joseph Vindel during sale of dirt bike says he acted in self-defense

HARVEY (WVUE) - The man accused of killing Joseph Vindel during the internet sale of a dirt bike says he acted in self defense.
A Jefferson Parish detective testified Wednesday morning about the evidence in the case against Jalen Harvey.
The victim’s family sat through the virtual hearing at the Jefferson parish Courthouse.
Joseph Vindel’s father said it was a tough day emotionally for Joseph’s family and friends.
Jalen Harvey is accused of shooting Vindel five times when Vindel met him on the westbank of Jefferson Parish to sell him a dirtbike he’d advertised on an app.
The shooting happened March 6th in Harvey at the St. Germaine apartment complex.
A Jefferson Parish sheiff’s detective testified that Harvey claims that he shot Vindel in self-defense.
The detective says investigators believe Harvey used fake money to pay Vindel.
They say Harvey then claimed he handed Vindel the money and Vindel pulled out a gun.
Harvey says that’s when he pulled out his own gun and unloaded his weapon on Vindel.
Investigators say Harvey admitted to taking Vindel’s SUV and driving it, with Vindel’s body inside, across the river to the Garden District in Orleans Parish where they say he took the bike off the back of the SUV and drove it back to the Westbank.
Detectives said they found Vindel’s gun inside Harvey’s apartment, but the detective testified he doesn’t believe Vindel had the gun in his hand at the time he was shot. Vindel’s father doesn’t believe this was self-defense.
“Joe was trying to execute a sale. I don’t see what was presented today indicates real defense. I don’t see it like that from what I heard and from what I saw,” said Lindsey Vindel.
Jaylen Harvey is booked with first degree murder, amred robbery and obstructions of justice. The judge found probable cause to hold Harvey in jail.
