LSU explodes for 11 runs in win over South Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 25 LSU got back on track offensively as the Tigers erupted for 11 runs on nine hits to take down South Alabama, 11-1, on Tuesday, March 30.
The Tiger pitching staff also had one of its better outings of the season, allowing just one run on four hits.
LSU (17-8, 1-5 SEC) got on the scoreboard first as Gavin Dugas hit an RBI single to left field, scoring Tre’ Morgan to make it 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning.
With two outs in the bottom of the second inning, the Tiger offense exploded for six runs. Dylan Crews got things started with an RBI single back to the pitcher to give LSU a 2-0 lead.
With the bases still loaded, Dugas drew a walk to score Morgan again to make it 3-0. Cade Doughty then broke things wide open with a bases-clearing double to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead.
The Tigers added another run on an RBI double from Cade Beloso to make it 7-0.
LSU continued to build its lead in the bottom of the third inning with an RBI groundout from Crews to make it 8-0. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Hayden Travinski launched a solo home run to left field to make it 9-0.
The Jaguars finally got on the board with an RBI triple in the top of the sixth inning to make it 9-1. However, that would be all for South Alabama.
LSU added two more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning when Jordan Thompson led things off with a single and then Crews launched a no-doubt two-run home run to left-center to give the Tigers an 11-1 lead.
The Tigers currently lead the nation with 44 home runs.
LSU will return to action against No. 1 Vanderbilt at Alex Box Stadium on Thursday, April 1, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
