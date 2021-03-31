FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms arrive with the cold front, turning much cooler to end week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A warm and muggy start to our Wednesday as we are continuing to track our cold front back to the west, which will bring us significantly cooler weather to end our work week. This morning temperatures are sitting in the lower 70′s, which will be the last warm morning we see for a while before the front moves through.
Patchy fog has developed across portions of Southwest Louisiana this morning as a result of the rain we saw yesterday afternoon and the humid conditions we are seeing thanks to the southerly winds we have. Today will be a tale of two days really as we are starting off fairly dry this morning other than some patchy drizzle, but we can expect scattered showers and storms to develop as we head into the morning hours ahead of the front. Now these storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, some gusty winds and small hail with our overall severe threat on the low side, but we will watch closely for a few of those storms to be on the stronger side. Temperatures manage to climb into the middle and upper 70′s this morning before the front quickly drops them through the afternoon. So in addition to the rain gear this morning make sure to take a coat for the afternoon as we are in the lower 70′s for noon, but by afternoon we are dropping into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Winds will be breezy regardless of any storms with gust reaching 25-30 mph at times.
The cooler mornings begin Thursday as temperatures fall back into the upper 30′s for some inland zones to lower 40′s for areas further south. At this time the frost threat remains on the lower side as we will continue to see winds elevated, but Friday morning we will be monitoring very closely. Highs are around 10-15 degrees cooler for our Thursday as we manage to only climb into the lower and middle 60′s with winds out of the north. Friday night we could see some widespread frost developing if the winds relax enough as temperatures fall into the middle and upper 30′s for many locations. Sunshine will be around for our Good Friday though as high pressure keeps us dry with highs in the lower and middle 60′s.
Any crawfish boils you are doing for Friday or the weekend are looking to be just fine as we stay dry, a quick moving disturbance pushes just to our south on Saturday and Sunday bringing a few more clouds in as well as a very isolated chance of a stray shower. Models though are leaning towards a drier solution at this time however. For Easter Sunday temperatures warm just a few degrees as we are back into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s, but a nice day to be outside and enjoy. Temperatures rebound into next week as we look to be much closer to average for our highs. Keep the rain gear handy today as well as the KPLC First Alert Weather App.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
