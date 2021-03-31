FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms arrive with the cold front, turning much cooler to end week

Patchy fog has developed across portions of Southwest Louisiana this morning as a result of the rain we saw yesterday afternoon and the humid conditions we are seeing thanks to the southerly winds we have. Today will be a tale of two days really as we are starting off fairly dry this morning other than some patchy drizzle, but we can expect scattered showers and storms to develop as we head into the morning hours ahead of the front. Now these storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, some gusty winds and small hail with our overall severe threat on the low side, but we will watch closely for a few of those storms to be on the stronger side. Temperatures manage to climb into the middle and upper 70′s this morning before the front quickly drops them through the afternoon. So in addition to the rain gear this morning make sure to take a coat for the afternoon as we are in the lower 70′s for noon, but by afternoon we are dropping into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Winds will be breezy regardless of any storms with gust reaching 25-30 mph at times.