Deadline to pay Calcasieu property taxes is today

Deadline to pay Calcasieu property taxes is today
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Davon Cole | March 31, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 2:38 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu residents have until the end of the day to pay their 2020 property taxes without interest and/or penalty.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso previously extended the March 2, 2021, deadline to March 31, 2021.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has expanded its tax collection process, and they have enabled taxpayers to view, as well as, pay their taxes electronically on their website.

RESIDENTS ALSO HAVE THE FOLLOWING WAYS TO PAY:

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Tax Division

Magnolia Life Building

1011 LakeShore Drive, Suite 100, Lake Charles, La 70601

(337) 491-3680

Monday - Friday 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Open through lunch time

Accepted Payments  |  Cash, check, money order, cashier’s check and credit card.

Sulphur (West-Cal) CPSO Law Enforcement Center

1525 Cypress Street, Sulphur, La 70663

(337) 491-3625

Monday - Friday 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM Closed for lunch 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Accepted Payments  |  Money order, cashier check, personal check or credit card. No cash accepted.

BY MAIL

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Tax Division

P.O. Box 1450

Lake Charles, La 70602

Checks will not be accepted after July 15, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.