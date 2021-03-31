Deadline to pay Calcasieu property taxes is today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu residents have until the end of the day to pay their 2020 property taxes without interest and/or penalty.
Sheriff Tony Mancuso previously extended the March 2, 2021, deadline to March 31, 2021.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has expanded its tax collection process, and they have enabled taxpayers to view, as well as, pay their taxes electronically on their website.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Tax Division
Magnolia Life Building
1011 LakeShore Drive, Suite 100, Lake Charles, La 70601
(337) 491-3680
Monday - Friday 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Open through lunch time
Accepted Payments | Cash, check, money order, cashier’s check and credit card.
Sulphur (West-Cal) CPSO Law Enforcement Center
1525 Cypress Street, Sulphur, La 70663
(337) 491-3625
Monday - Friday 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM Closed for lunch 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Accepted Payments | Money order, cashier check, personal check or credit card. No cash accepted.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Tax Division
P.O. Box 1450
Lake Charles, La 70602
Checks will not be accepted after July 15, 2021.
