Cowgirls strand seven in scoring position in 1-0 loss at South Alabama

McNeese missed another chance to tie the game in the seventh inning when Seneca led the inning off with a single to represent the tying run. Strother’s attempted to sacrifice bunt failed when she popped up to third base and the third baseman threw pinch-runner Padyn Williams out at first base for a double play. The Cowgirls had a second chance in the inning to tie the game when Cory McCrary drew a two-out walk to represent the tying run again but Lackie struck out Chloe Gomez to end the game.