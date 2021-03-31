Cowgirls strand seven in scoring position in 1-0 loss at South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala.—McNeese softball outhit South Alabama 7-5 but left seven base runners stranded in scoring position in a 1-0 loss Wednesday.
McNeese (14-19) missed several scoring opportunities and wasn’t able to get the timely hit needed to score. South Alabama (17-11) took advantage of two walks and one hit in the second inning to score the only run of the game.
The Cowgirls came up empty after leaving a runner stranded on third base with two outs in the fourth inning no outs in the fifth inning. Toni Perrin was stranded on third after a leadoff single then advanced to second on a sac bunt by Aaliyah Ortiz. A fly-out to left by Haylee Brinlee sent Perrin to third but Alayis Seneca grounded out to the pitcher for the third out.
One inning later, Tayler Strother led off with a single to right field followed by another single to right by Jil Poullard. Strother advanced to third on a fielding error and Poullard later stole second to put runners on second and third. South Alabama’s reliever Olivia Lackie got the next three Cowgirl batters out to end the threat.
McNeese missed another chance to tie the game in the seventh inning when Seneca led the inning off with a single to represent the tying run. Strother’s attempted to sacrifice bunt failed when she popped up to third base and the third baseman threw pinch-runner Padyn Williams out at first base for a double play. The Cowgirls had a second chance in the inning to tie the game when Cory McCrary drew a two-out walk to represent the tying run again but Lackie struck out Chloe Gomez to end the game.
Seven Cowgirls (Chloe Gomez, Kaylee Lopez, Toni Perrin, Aaliyah Ortiz, Alayis Seneca, Tayler Strother, Jil Poullard) all picked up one single apiece. Saleen Flores (4-6) took the complete-game loss after giving up five hits, one earned run, walked two and struck out one.
Kassidy Wilcox and Bailey Welch led the Jaguars with two hits apiece.
McNeese will return home this weekend to host Lamar in a three-game Southland Conference series. The series will begin with a single game Friday at 6:30 p.m. with the series concluding with a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday.
