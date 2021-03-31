COVID-19 in SWLA: March 31, 2021

COVID-19 in SWLA: March 31, 2021
UPDATE: COVID-19 latest in Southwest Louisiana
By KPLC Digital Team | March 31, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 1:29 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers each weekday.

Click HERE to see the state dashboard.

As of Wednesday, March 31, Region 5 currently has the highest total number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 in the state despite having the lowest population.

Region 5 is the five-parish area of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis.

There are currently 70 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Region 5. After reaching more than 100 COVID-19 hospitalizations in January, the numbers dropped into the 40s in February, but have since slowly risen to 70.

STATE HOSPITALIZATION NUMBERS

March 31, 2021

REGION 1 (New Orleans)

(Population: 894,015)

· 61 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

· 15.47 percent vaccination rate.

REGION 2 (Baton Rouge)

(Population: 681,120)

· 57 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

· 15.47 percent vaccination rate.

REGION 3 (South Central - Houma/Thibodaux)

(Population: 402,776)

· 7 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

· 13.8 percent vaccination rate.

REGION 4 (Acadiana)

(Population: 606,054)

· 52 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

· 12.59 percent vaccination rate.

REGION 5 (Population: 300,947)

· 70 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

· 10.63 percent vaccination rate.

REGION 6 (Central - Alexandria)

(Population: 305,140)

· 18 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

· 11.11 percent vaccination rate.

REGION 7 (Shreveport/Bossier)

(Population: 542,892)

· 37 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

· 14.44 percent vaccination rate.

REGION 8 (Monroe)

(Population: - 353,159)

· 15 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

· 14.13 percent vaccination rate.

REGION 9 (Northshore)

(Population: 577,576)

· 37 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

· 14.13 percent vaccination rate.

COVID NUMBERS

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 508 new cases.

· 9 new deaths.

· 354 patients hospitalized (9 fewer than previous update).

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 76 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 70 hospitalizations (2 more than previous update).

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 59 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 9 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 6 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

OAKDALE FCC

· 41 active cases among inmates.

· 42 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.