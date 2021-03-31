COVID-19 in SWLA: March 31, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers each weekday.
As of Wednesday, March 31, Region 5 currently has the highest total number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 in the state despite having the lowest population.
Region 5 is the five-parish area of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis.
There are currently 70 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Region 5. After reaching more than 100 COVID-19 hospitalizations in January, the numbers dropped into the 40s in February, but have since slowly risen to 70.
March 31, 2021
REGION 1 (New Orleans)
(Population: 894,015)
· 61 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
· 15.47 percent vaccination rate.
REGION 2 (Baton Rouge)
(Population: 681,120)
· 57 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
· 15.47 percent vaccination rate.
REGION 3 (South Central - Houma/Thibodaux)
(Population: 402,776)
· 7 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
· 13.8 percent vaccination rate.
REGION 4 (Acadiana)
(Population: 606,054)
· 52 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
· 12.59 percent vaccination rate.
REGION 5 (Population: 300,947)
· 70 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
· 10.63 percent vaccination rate.
REGION 6 (Central - Alexandria)
(Population: 305,140)
· 18 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
· 11.11 percent vaccination rate.
REGION 7 (Shreveport/Bossier)
(Population: 542,892)
· 37 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
· 14.44 percent vaccination rate.
REGION 8 (Monroe)
(Population: - 353,159)
· 15 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
· 14.13 percent vaccination rate.
REGION 9 (Northshore)
(Population: 577,576)
· 37 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
· 14.13 percent vaccination rate.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 508 new cases.
· 9 new deaths.
· 354 patients hospitalized (9 fewer than previous update).
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 76 new cases.
· 2 new deaths.
· 70 hospitalizations (2 more than previous update).
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 59 new cases.
· 2 new deaths.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 1 new case.
· 0 new deaths.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 9 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 1 new case.
· 0 new deaths.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 6 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 2 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
OAKDALE FCC
· 41 active cases among inmates.
· 42 active cases among staff members.
