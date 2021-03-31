Black Heritage Festival hosts bike giveaway for students at Combre-Fondel Elementary

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -This summer, a bunch of local kids will have new bikes to ride around town.
Students at Combre-Fondel Elementary School received bikes this morning as part of the Black Heritage Festival’s Annual Kid Zone. Typically, the giveaway happens every year, but due to the pandemic and hurricanes it looked a lot different and took on a whole new meaning for the students.
Like many events across the country, the 2021 Black Heritage Festival of Louisiana went virtual this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, Kid Zone Director Malinda Stevens said they still wanted to make a difference.
”Each year during the kid zone we give away bicycles that have been donated by citizens, sororities, fraternities,” Stevens said. ”There’s just so many aspects of the festival that we weren’t able to do.”
Students were chosen based on a criteria of good grades, conduct, and recent loss to the hurricanes.
”The thing that I like most about my bike is that it’s my favorite color...blue,” said 3rd grader Ashton.
”And this is my first time winning something and I hope I can learn how to ride it,” said 3rd grader Jeremiah.
Principal Pam Bell says knowing the stories of most of her students following such a challenging year...the gesture meant a lot.
”From the hurricane and things we’ve had, some children lost bicycles..a lot of things. So, this is just a great time as we’re getting ready to approach spring break and serves as an opportunity for them to be outside and have fun being a kid,” said Bell.
The festival, which started in 1988, is designed to foster pride and bring cultural awareness to residents in Southwest Louisiana.
Organizers for the festival say they’ll be distributing bikes to another school as well.
