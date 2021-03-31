Barbe softball cracks MaxPreps’ Top 25 rankings

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Barbe has two programs ranked in the Top 25 of the country. On Tuesday, MaxPreps officially added Barbe to its top 25 rankings after the Lady Bucs had been on the bubble for the last few weeks. Barbe is currently ranked 25th in the country thanks to an impressive 23-1 record and a 20-game winning streak dating back to their loss to John Curtis on February 26.