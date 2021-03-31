Barbe softball cracks MaxPreps’ Top 25 rankings

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Barbe has two programs ranked in the Top 25 of the country. On Tuesday, MaxPreps officially added Barbe to its top 25 rankings after the Lady Bucs had been on the bubble for the last few weeks. Barbe is currently ranked 25th in the country thanks to an impressive 23-1 record and a 20-game winning streak dating back to their loss to John Curtis on February 26.
MaxPreps highlights the contributions made by Arkansas commit Nyjah Fontenot pitcher Halie Pappion. Fontenot has seven home runs and is batting .542 this season and Pappion has hit six home runs and is 10-0 in the circle.
Barbe baseball meanwhile checked in at No. 2 in the national rankings last week with an update to the Top 25 slated for Wednesday. Sam Houston also joins Barbe in the national rankings at No. 17.
