University of South Florida conducting hurricane evacuation survey

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The University of South Florida is researching residents’ evacuation decisions during the 2021 hurricane season.
This survey will be distributed to residents in areas affected by hurricanes to get an overall picture of how evacuation decisions play out during hurricane season and the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the ongoing pandemic, evacuation planning increases in complexity because social distancing is in direct conflict with human movement and congregation.
Emergency management officials also need to understand with social distancing how the public’s evacuation plans change, possibly leaving people in harm’s way of storm surge if they do not comply with a mandatory evacuation.
You can fill out the short survey online.
