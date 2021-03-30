SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 29, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 29, 2021.
Brent Wayne Baker, 50, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI.
Robert John Northrop, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph Charles Flowers, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Azell Demond Barber, 26, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; aggravated property damage.
Kenneth Wayne Ellis, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jeremiah Kevin Johnson, 24, Beaumont, TX: Domestic abuse; resisting an officer.
Christa Dawn Ellis, 39, Vinton: Domestic abuse.
Brittany Nichole Mcdonald, 31, Lake Charles: Theft of $25,000 or more.
Dwayne Lee Adams Jr., 30, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a movable; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert E. Horvath, 55, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Paul Wilson Broussard, 49, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Ivan Lee Ashworth, 25, Sulphur: Theft of a firearm under $25,000; burglary; possession of a firearm by a felon; theft of a firearm.
Meagan Nicole Miller, 32, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; trespassing; resisting a police officer with force; falsely obtaining a leased movable.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.