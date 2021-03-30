Sulphur Police holding open tryouts on April 17

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department will be hosting open tryouts for residents who would like to join on April 17, 2021.
The tryouts will begin at 8 a.m. at Sulphur High school track. Those that are interested will need to contact Sergeant Nick Johnson at the Sulphur Police Department at 527-4536.
Applicants should bring their own water and dress in sportswear such as a t-shirt, shorts, and running shoes.
Your State ID is required for the tryout.
The physical requirements for the tryouts are as follows:
Patrol Officer
- 16″ vertical jump
- 20 push-ups (no time limit) rest in the up position
- 25 sit-ups (60 seconds time limit)
- 300-meter run (under 75 seconds) (standard track at any high school is 400 meters)
- Half-mile run (under 5 minutes) (2 laps on a standard track)
- Flexibility test (v-sit reach) fingertips must pass your toes.
Corrections Officer
- 16″ vertical jump
- 15 push-ups (no time limit) rest in up position
- 20 sit-ups (60 seconds time limit)
- 300-meter run (under 85 seconds)
- Half-mile run (under 5 minutes) (2 laps on a standard track)
- Flexibility test (v-sit reach) fingertips must pass your toes.
Applicants must have a high school diploma or equivalent and must be 18 years of age upon employment to be a Corrections Officer and 21 years of age upon employment to be a Patrol Officer.
Applicants are asked not to consume any “pre-workout” supplements before arrival. Officers will be testing vital signs (i.e. blood pressure, heart rate) before any physical activity. These supplements tend to raise heart rates and blood pressure, and the applicant will not be allowed to participate. Anyone that may have certain minor medical issues needs to have clearance from their family licensed physician.
If there is inclement weather or unforeseen issues the tryouts may be delayed.
