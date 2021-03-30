Southwest Louisiana Independence Center providing resources for vaccinations

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today is the first day anyone in Louisiana over the age of 16 can get a COVID vaccine, and as more in the community become eligible, several Lake Area organizations are making sure the most vulnerable have access to the vaccine, which includes those with disabilities.
While they may not have vaccines for clients onsite, the Southwest Louisiana Independence Center is hoping to lift barriers for those they serve throughout the state. Independent Living Specialist Gwynn Houston says SLIC is helping to make the vaccine more accessible.
“The vaccine is available to anyone in the community, but it’s your choice” Houston said. “If you feel that you would benefit from having the vaccine, and your primary caregiver is in agreement, then we do whatever we can to make it easier for the person in need. Many of our consumers, due to the fact that they have a disability or elderly, didn’t grow up with all of this technology. They need assistance with that.”
For the population they serve, Houston says sometimes navigating the internet to make an appointment can prove to be a challenge.
From scheduling appointments for their clients to making sure they’re able to get to vaccination locations, Houston says they’re making sure those who want the vaccine can receive it.
“We wanted to make sure that the vaccine was approved, that it was readily accessible to the people that we serve, before informing the people that we serve that this was available. Then we educated them on what the vaccine would do for them but also told them this is strictly your choice. Think about it. If this is what you’d like to do, we’d love to help them.”
For anyone who needs help getting a vaccine, call (337)477-7194.
