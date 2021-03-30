One dead following stabbing on 8th Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One person is dead following a stabbing on 8th Street Monday evening, authorities said.
Lawrence Milton Jr., 50, is accused of killing Bennie White, 30, according to Sgt. Shaun Touchet, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department.
Lake Charles police received the report of a stabbing in the 1900 block of 8th Street around 6:48 p.m. Monday, Touchet said. White was transported to a local medical facility, where he died.
Milton and the weapon were found nearby, Touchet said.
Milton was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center for second-degree murder.
