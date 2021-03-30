Ochsner CHRISTUS holding vaccination event on April 10

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Ochsner CHRISTUS Health Center will be offering a mass vaccination event on Saturday, April 10.
The event will have 500 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available which will be administered between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Zion Tabernacle Baptist Church on 910 N Shattuck St. in Lake Charles.
The vaccine will be available to anyone 16 and older with those who are vaccinated at the event automatically scheduled to return for a second dose on May 1.
The vaccine is free and available to anyone regardless of their current health care provider. However, appointments must be made through the Ochsner vaccine call center.
To schedule you can call 855-668-3625, go to MyOchsner.com, or use the MyChart app.
When scheduling with MyOchsner.com, patients must first choose which vaccine they want before viewing available appointments. To schedule an appointment for the event using the website select “Pfizer” as the vaccine type before selecting the location.
