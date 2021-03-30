MARCH 29 SOFTBALL POWER RATINGS: Four SWLA teams hold top-three rankings

MARCH 29 SOFTBALL POWER RATINGS: Four SWLA teams hold top-three rankings
Iowa softball is ranked No. 3 in Class 3A (Source: KPLC)
By Brady Renard | March 29, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 7:06 PM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - There are just three weeks left in the Louisiana high school softball regular season but the seeding for the brackets is far from finished.

While Southwest Louisiana is still without a No. 1 ranking, Barbe, Iowa, Rosepine and Merryville each come in as a top-three team in their respective classes. In fact, Iowa held down the top spot in the middle of the week before its loss to South Beauregard.

In all, the Lake Area boasts 12 teams with top-10 rankings.

TOP RISERS:

↑5- Lacassine (5-2 record last week)

↑3- Sulphur (1-1)

GEAUXPREPS.COM LHSAA POWER RATINGS AS OF MARCH 29:

CLASS 5A

3. Barbe (21-1) ↓1

5. Sam Houston (19-4) ↑1

27. Sulphur (6-12) ↑3

CLASS 4A

15. Washington-Marion (8-6)

18. DeRidder (5-12) ↑1

19. Leesville (6-16) ↓1

38. LaGrange (2-9) ↓1

CLASS 3A

3. Iowa (17-4)

8. South Beauregard (13-9) ↑1

10. Iota (12-8) ↑2

22. Jennings (10-9) ↓1

34. LCCP (5-8) ↓4

35. Westlake (3-15) ↑2

CLASS 2A

3. Rosepine (19-3)

9. Lake Arthur (13-3) ↓1

11. Kinder (14-9)

18. DeQuincy (8-9) ↑2

21. Welsh (9-7) ↓1

26. Vinton (7-13) ↓2

27. Pickering (5-14)

32. Oakdale (0-11) ↑1

CLASS 1A

3. Merryville (12-4) ↑1

5. Oberlin (8-5)

8. Grand Lake (8-10) ↑2

15. East Beauregard (2-7) ↑1

CLASS B

8. Bell City (9-5) ↓2

9. Lacassine (11-8) ↑5

13. Elizabeth (9-7) ↓2

15. Pitkin (15-8) ↑2

17. Fairview (6-4) ↓5

27. Singer (0-6) ↓1

CLASS C

8. Evans (7-6) ↑2

12. Starks (4-11) ↑2

14. South Cameron (0-7) ↑1

17. Hackberry (0-0)

DIVISION II

22. St. Louis (2-16) ↓1

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.