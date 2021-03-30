Juvenile in custody after police chase begins in Texas, ends in Vinton

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A police chase that crossed over from Texas to Louisiana Tuesday afternoon ended in Vinton, authorities said.
Sgt. James Anderson, with Louisiana State Police, said the chase ended when Vinton police laid down spike strips. No injuries were reported.
Anderson said Texas authorities were attempting to stop a stolen vehicle.
Capt. Scott Spell, with the Vinton Police Department, said a juvenile was arrested for aggravated flight from an officer and illegal possession of stolen things.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.