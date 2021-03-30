Grandparents seeking justice for J.J. and Tylee hope Daybells will face murder charges

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -She’s come to be known as Mommy Doomsday: formerly Lori Vallow, now Lori Daybell since marrying her alleged partner in crime Chad Daybell.
They remain in jail in Idaho since the remains of Lori’s children, J.J. and Tylee, were found buried on Chad’s property there.
For J.J.’s grandparents, Larry and Kay Woodcock of Lake Charles, adapting to the loss of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan is long and painful. Larry says it’s hard to describe the love and closeness he felt for seven-year-old J.J. who had autism and was such an important part of their lives.
“For him to have left us in the way that he did, makes me angry. I get very angry, I get mad. And it breaks my heart,” said Larry.
The children’s mother Lori and her husband Chad are set for trial in August, on charges related to the discovery and gruesome handling of the bodies, found buried on Chad Daybell’s property.
But they are hopeful the couple will face more serious charges.
“What we’re hoping for next is additional charges against Chad and Lori, either conspiracy to commit murder, it will be a capital offense or murder, capital murder,” said Kay.
Ultimately, the Woodcocks hope the investigation will provide answers surrounding other deaths of those connected to the Daybells, including Lori’s former husband and Kay’s brother, Charles; as well as Lori’s brother Alex and Chad’s wife Tammy. No additional information about their causes of death has been released.
The Woodcocks say support from so many kind people is so helpful.
“It’s part of our healing process and we have so many good friends here,” said Larry.
Once investigations are complete and the children’s remains are released, they plan to hold memorial services in Idaho, Phoenix and Southwest Louisiana.
Dateline NBC’s latest episode on the case, along with podcasts can be found on the NBC web site.
