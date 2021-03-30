First Alert Forecast: Strong cold front will bring significantly colder temps to SWLA Wednesday.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have seen some scattered showers across SWLA this afternoon and we may see more through sunset. But after that most of the rain should quickly come to an end. Temperatures will be warm and muggy tonight with lows only reaching the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday morning. It will remain breezy too with winds out of the south and southeasterly direction gusting upwards of 15-25 mph overnight.
Wednesday will bring an 80% chance of rain with scattered showers arriving during the morning and lasting through the early afternoon before we see bigger changes arriving in terms of our temperatures to end the day. Starting out Wednesday morning we are in the middle to upper 60′s, but that will be the last warm morning we see for several days. Highs will also be dropping as we go from the middle to upper 70′s Wednesday around noon to lower and middle 60′s for by Thursday afternoon. Expect it to be breezy behind the cold front Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
Temperatures will be noticeably colder for Thursday and Friday with highs only reaching the low to mid 60s and lows in the low 40s Thursday followed by 30s for Friday morning! If the wind subsides enough, we could see widespread frost Friday morning, be sure to continue to monitor our forecast for updates on this especially if you have any outdoor plants that could be damaged by frost. But other than cool temperatures the weather looks great for the rest of the week; if you have a crawfish boil planned for Good Friday the weather will be perfect!
For Easter weekend a few clouds build in but overall, it won’t be a bad one as we remain on the drier side of things. A weak disturbance tries to push just to our south on Saturday and Sunday and that may spark an isolated shower at best, but models at this time continue to remain on the drier side. Temperatures are pleasant with highs in the middle to upper 60′s Saturday and lower 70′s for Sunday. Into next week highs moderate back into the middle and upper 70′s with moisture slowly returning.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
