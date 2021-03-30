First Alert Forecast: Strong cold front will bring significantly colder temps to SWLA Wednesday.

Wednesday will bring an 80% chance of rain with scattered showers arriving during the morning and lasting through the early afternoon before we see bigger changes arriving in terms of our temperatures to end the day. Starting out Wednesday morning we are in the middle to upper 60′s, but that will be the last warm morning we see for several days. Highs will also be dropping as we go from the middle to upper 70′s Wednesday around noon to lower and middle 60′s for by Thursday afternoon. Expect it to be breezy behind the cold front Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.