FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms through Wednesday, turning cooler to end week

Make sure to grab the rain jacket or umbrella before you head out this morning, as the chance of scattered showers and even a few storms will continue to rise as we head through the late morning and early afternoon. One positive will be the fact that it won’t be raining every minute of the day, but especially along and north of I-10 it will be a rather damp afternoon. Highs climb despite the lack of sunshine as we look to reach the upper 70′s to near 80 with gusty winds as well. Winds have returned out of the south and southeasterly direction and will remain there throughout the day gusting as 25 mph during the afternoon. A break in the rain comes as we near the evening hours and into the overnight as we await the arrival of the cold front, which will push through for our Wednesday.