FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms through Wednesday, turning cooler to end week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Unfortunately we aren’t going to see as much sunshine as we head throughout our Tuesday as clouds have made their way into the area and so has a few showers. A warm front lifting from the south is helping to warm our temperatures this morning and spark a few showers mainly south of I-10 so far, but expect more showers to develop as we head into the afternoon.
Make sure to grab the rain jacket or umbrella before you head out this morning, as the chance of scattered showers and even a few storms will continue to rise as we head through the late morning and early afternoon. One positive will be the fact that it won’t be raining every minute of the day, but especially along and north of I-10 it will be a rather damp afternoon. Highs climb despite the lack of sunshine as we look to reach the upper 70′s to near 80 with gusty winds as well. Winds have returned out of the south and southeasterly direction and will remain there throughout the day gusting as 25 mph during the afternoon. A break in the rain comes as we near the evening hours and into the overnight as we await the arrival of the cold front, which will push through for our Wednesday.
The best chance of rain is for our Wednesday as scattered showers arrive during the morning and last through the early afternoon before we see bigger changes arriving in terms of our temperatures to end the work week. Starting out Wednesday morning we are in the middle to upper 60′s, but that will be the last warm morning we see for several days. Highs will also be dropping as we go from the middle to upper 70′s Wednesday to lower and middle 60′s for Thursday as well as Friday. High pressure will be building overhead and that will keep us drier and pleasant for Good Friday and right on into Easter. Thursday and especially Friday morning we will have to watch for the potential of a light frost north of I-10 as lows drop back into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s.
For Easter weekend a few clouds build in, but overall it won’t be a bad one as we remain on the drier side of things. A weak disturbance tries to push just to our south on Saturday and Sunday and that may spark an isolated shower at best, but models at this time continue to remain on the drier side. Temperatures are pleasant with highs in the middle to upper 60′s Saturday and lower 70′s for Sunday. Into next week highs moderate back into the middle and upper 70′s with moisture slowly returning. For now keep the rain gear on hand, but get ready for a cool down as well as a beautiful end to the week.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.