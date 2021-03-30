Covid-19 funeral cost reimbursement

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is providing assistance to those who have funeral expenses relating to a COVID-19 death.
The financial stress and burden of unexpected funeral costs can come at a high price.
”They’re easily near the $9,000 to $12,000 range on an average for a complete funeral followed by burial,” said manager of Semien-Lewis Mortuary, Arthur Lewis. “Dependent upon what the families selected, it could be, you know, a little bit more than that.”
FEMA is wanting to help those who’ve had a COVID-related loss by reimbursing them up to $9,000.
”That is a serious help and benefit to those families,” Lewis said.
Those who’ve incurred COVID funeral expenses after January 2020 are eligible to apply. The program will begin in April. Eligible families must provide a death certificate stating COVID-19 to be the cause of death, funeral expense documents, and any proof of funds received from other sources.
In the state of Louisiana, families have had to lay to rest more than 10,000 loved ones due to COVID-19. Celebrating the lives of those loved ones has taken on less traditional ceremonies.
“The limitations on who can attend, how many people can attend, the idea that they may not be able to get into their church and have to do the funeral at the funeral home or graveside, that’s a huge difference.”
Lewis said that at Semien-Lewis Mortuary, people are asked to refrain from hugging, kissing and shaking hands while at the funeral home to help enforce CDC guidelines of social distancing. He also said that the home is only able to operate at half capacity.
This is just one funeral home that has modified practices during the pandemic. The home has also added on outside to enable walk-by and drive-thru viewings to provide a safe option for those celebrating the lives of loved ones passed.
