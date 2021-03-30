Beauregard expected to complete hurricane debris pickup by Friday

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish is expected to complete debris pickup from hurricanes Laura and Delta by Friday, April 12, the parish has announced.
Parish officials are asking anyone with questions about remaining debris or the eligibility of debris to contact the parish as soon as possible at (337) 463-7019.
Officials say that during the 189 days since the contractor started pickup on Sept. 21, 2020, approximately 803,000 cubic yards of debris have been removed from public rights-of-way within Beauregard - 733,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris and 69,600 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris.
Final pass notification was issued on March 4, and parish officials requested that all debris be placed on the right-of-way by March 12.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.