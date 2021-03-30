Authorities ask anyone knowing whereabouts of missing man to contact Vinton police

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are asking anyone knowing the whereabouts of a Vinton man not seen since March 20 to contact the Vinton Police Department.
Vinton police began investigating a missing person case involving Douglas Paul Crawford, 66, on March 21, Capt. Scott Spell said.
Crawford is unable to speak due to a past medical procedure, which left a deep, round, scar on his neck, Spell said. Crawford communicates using a notepad and pen and usually wears a covering over his scar.
Spell asked anyone with information about Crawford’s whereabouts to contact the Vinton Police Department at 337-589-3561 or email Det. David Lyons at dlyons@cityofvinton.com
