Arvie and McKenzie break McNeese Track and Field records

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Just a few weeks into the outdoor track and field season, some McNeese school records have already begun to fall.
This has become a goal for the Track and Field team this season as they look to continue to break records.
“We’ve got high standards. We said at the start of the season ‘how many records can we break? How many can we take down or how many times can we get 2021 up there?’,” Heptathlete Grace McKenzie said. “That’s the goal this season and that’s why we have a group that pushes so hard and does so well and hopefully, those names stay up there for a while.”
Grace McKenzie broke her own school record for Heptathlon points but she is not the only member of the team breaking records this season. McNeese Thrower Alanna Arvie broke her own record in the hammer throw, and also broke the school record for shot-put which had stood since 1998.
“My technique was there and in competition, there would be one specific thing that I would not do or one thing that I would do right and not do right the next time, it was just putting all the factors together and getting it all right in that moment,” Arvie said. “To finally just throw it that far and hit it. I finally did it and I was like ‘yes! Finally!’”
McNeese has had a few record-breakers this season, but the team remains hungry for more.
“It’s progressing exactly where we wanted to go. We know there is way more left in the tank for the rest of the season,” McKenzie said.
