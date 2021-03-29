SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 28, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 28, 2021.
Jonathan Micah Sanders, 21, Kinder: Out of state detainer.
Caleb Daniel McLellan, 20, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $1,000; disturbing the peace.
Chad Dustin Gore, 42, Starks: Possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $1,000.
Osman Rafael Reanos-Murillo, 35, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault on a dating partner; battery of a dating partner.
John Morris Thomas, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; first offense DWI; probation detainer.
Fredrick Javon Fenner, 33, Lake Charles: Aggravated burglary.
Jose Eleuterio Cano Jr., 30, Viton: Contempt of court; revocation of parole.
Michael Lamont Jack, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cristhian Nahun Hernandez, 31, Houston, TX: Federal detainer.
Layton Alexandria Benny, 25, DeQuincy: Instate detainer; contempt of court.
Tyler Gerard Pete, 23, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Brent Wayne Baker, 50, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; following vehicles; security required; hit and run; fourth offense DWI.
Robert John Northrop, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000, arson; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph Charles Flowers, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
