Saint Louis Catholic’s Halyn Senegal breaks Louisiana High School girls 800-meter record

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - St. Louis’s Halyn Senegal broke the LHSAA girls 800-meter record at last week’s Taussig Relays. Senegal ran a time of 2:10.84 which broke both the 3A and State records. The state record was 2.12.04 set by Chelsey Jones of Mandeville in 2014. The 3A record was previously set at 2:14.56 by Ciera Johnson of Redemptorist in 2008.
“Well before the race started, I had a goal and my main goal was to PR(personal record). Which my PR was a 2:14,” Senegal said. “I did not expect to run a 2:10 or to break any big records but it happened!”
At that moment, Senegal did not even realize she had broken the record. She remembers the crowd at the event cheering her on.
“I finished and I felt pretty good but I didn’t think that I ran that fast, Senegal said. “Then my coach and my dad were cheering and stuff, and I was looking and I was like what’s going on? Then my other coach was like ‘you ran a 2:10!’... It was just crazy!”
Lousiana high school track still has District, Regional and State meets remaining for Senegal to potentially break her own record before the end season. She will also graduate this spring and plans to attend the University of Nevada to continue running track in the fall.
