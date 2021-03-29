McDonald’s hiring 200 employees in Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Patel Family McDonald’s restaurants in Calcasieu Parish are making a commitment to hire nearly 200 employees over the next month to meet rising demand.
From April 1 through April 30, interested applicants may visit any of Calcasieu Parish’s ten McDonald’s restaurants or fill out an online application. The Patel group also offers text-to-apply options. Those details can be found below. Full-time and part-time opportunities are available and differ between locations.
“After a year of ups and downs, we are thrilled to see a light beginning to emerge at the end of this long pandemic tunnel,” said Ricky Patel, owner/operator of Patel Family McDonald’s. “We feel fortunate to begin to expand our team and bring on additional employees to meet demand that’s slowly building back up.”
TEXT-TO-APPLY:
293 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy., Lake Charles: Text LA24 to 38000
2602 Broad St., Lake Charles: Text LA30 to 38000
4212 Ryan St., Lake Charles: Text LA215 to 38000
4505 Nelson St., Lake Charles: Text LA23 to 38000
625 E Prien Lake Rd., Lake Charles: Text LA35 to 38000
1609 Ruth St., Sulphur: Text LA8 to 38000
1603 Sampson St., Westlake: Text LA214 to 38000
601 E. 4th St., Dequincy: Text LA32 to 38000
705 N Thompson Rd., Iowa: Text LA33 to 38000
297 N. Cities Service Hwy., Maplewood: Text LA18 to 3800
