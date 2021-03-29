MARCH 29 BASEBALL POWER RATINGS: SWLA boasts four No. 1 teams

Grand Lake is ranked as the No. 1 Class 1A baseball team. (Source: KPLC)
By Brady Renard | March 29, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 4:38 PM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 2021 LHSAA baseball season continues to roll on and Southwest Louisiana teams continue to have a grip on the top of the power ratings in numerous classes.

The week of March 29 sees four Southwest Louisiana teams ranked No. 1 team in their respective classes, which is down from five a week ago.

The Barbe Buccaneers are the No. 1 team in Class 5A and MaxPreps has them ranked as the No. 2 team in the country as well. Once again South Beauregard is also the top-ranked team in Class 3A, Rosepine remains the top dog in Class 2A and Grand Lake is No. 1 in Class 1A. Elizabeth fell to second in Class B after a No.1 ranking last week.

The Lake Area has 16 total teams with a top 10 ranking which is one better than a week ago.

TOP RISERS:

↑6- Leesville (2-1 record last week)

↑5- St. Louis (4-0)

↑4- Reeves (1-1)

↑4- Oberlin (1-1)

↑4- Sulphur (2-1)

↑4- Oakdale (0-0)

GEAUXPREPS.COM LHSAA POWER RATINGS AS OF MARCH 29:

CLASS 5A

1. Barbe (21-1)

2. Sam Houston (19-3)

23. Sulphur (10-13) ↑4

CLASS 4A

9. DeRidder (13-7) ↑2

24. Leesville (4-10) ↑6

40. LaGrange (0-14) ↑2

44. Washington-Marion (0-9)

CLASS 3A

1. South Beauregard (18-2)

4. Iota (13-5) ↑2

6. Westlake (16-4) ↑1

7. Iowa (10-9) ↑3

18. Jennings (7-11) ↓5

27. LCCP (4-10) ↓1

CLASS 2A

1. Rosepine (14-3)

6. DeQuincy (12-7) ↑2

12. Lake Arthur (11-6) ↓5

13. Kinder (10-11) ↑3

23. Vinton (5-9) ↓2

24. Welsh (4-12)

34. Oakdale (2-15) ↑4

35. Pickering (3-8) ↓1

CLASS 1A

1. Grand Lake (11-1)

5. East Beauregard (8-5) ↓1

9. Merryville (4-13) ↑3

15. Oberlin (2-11) ↑4

CLASS B

2. Elizabeth (18-3) ↓1

6. Pitkin (10-5) ↑2

11. Fairview (6-3) ↓8

17. Lacassine (6-6) ↓2

18. Singer (4-5) ↑1

19. Bell City (5-6) ↓1

CLASS C

8. Reeves (5-8) ↑4

10. Evans (5-5) ↑1

12. Hackberry (4-8) ↑1

13. Starks (3-4) ↑1

17. South Cameron (0-7) ↓1

19. Johnson Bayou (0-3)

DIVISION II

5. St. Louis (12-11) ↑5

DIVISION IV

27. Hamilton Christian (1-5) ↓1

