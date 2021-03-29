MARCH 29 BASEBALL POWER RATINGS: SWLA boasts four No. 1 teams

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 2021 LHSAA baseball season continues to roll on and Southwest Louisiana teams continue to have a grip on the top of the power ratings in numerous classes.
The week of March 29 sees four Southwest Louisiana teams ranked No. 1 team in their respective classes, which is down from five a week ago.
The Barbe Buccaneers are the No. 1 team in Class 5A and MaxPreps has them ranked as the No. 2 team in the country as well. Once again South Beauregard is also the top-ranked team in Class 3A, Rosepine remains the top dog in Class 2A and Grand Lake is No. 1 in Class 1A. Elizabeth fell to second in Class B after a No.1 ranking last week.
The Lake Area has 16 total teams with a top 10 ranking which is one better than a week ago.
TOP RISERS:
↑6- Leesville (2-1 record last week)
↑5- St. Louis (4-0)
↑4- Reeves (1-1)
↑4- Oberlin (1-1)
↑4- Sulphur (2-1)
↑4- Oakdale (0-0)
GEAUXPREPS.COM LHSAA POWER RATINGS AS OF MARCH 29:
CLASS 5A
1. Barbe (21-1)
2. Sam Houston (19-3)
23. Sulphur (10-13) ↑4
CLASS 4A
9. DeRidder (13-7) ↑2
24. Leesville (4-10) ↑6
40. LaGrange (0-14) ↑2
44. Washington-Marion (0-9)
CLASS 3A
1. South Beauregard (18-2)
4. Iota (13-5) ↑2
6. Westlake (16-4) ↑1
7. Iowa (10-9) ↑3
18. Jennings (7-11) ↓5
27. LCCP (4-10) ↓1
CLASS 2A
1. Rosepine (14-3)
6. DeQuincy (12-7) ↑2
12. Lake Arthur (11-6) ↓5
13. Kinder (10-11) ↑3
23. Vinton (5-9) ↓2
24. Welsh (4-12)
34. Oakdale (2-15) ↑4
35. Pickering (3-8) ↓1
CLASS 1A
1. Grand Lake (11-1)
5. East Beauregard (8-5) ↓1
9. Merryville (4-13) ↑3
15. Oberlin (2-11) ↑4
CLASS B
2. Elizabeth (18-3) ↓1
6. Pitkin (10-5) ↑2
11. Fairview (6-3) ↓8
17. Lacassine (6-6) ↓2
18. Singer (4-5) ↑1
19. Bell City (5-6) ↓1
CLASS C
8. Reeves (5-8) ↑4
10. Evans (5-5) ↑1
12. Hackberry (4-8) ↑1
13. Starks (3-4) ↑1
17. South Cameron (0-7) ↓1
19. Johnson Bayou (0-3)
DIVISION II
5. St. Louis (12-11) ↑5
DIVISION IV
27. Hamilton Christian (1-5) ↓1
