LSU 2022 QB commit Walker Howard named Elite 11 finalist

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU 2022 quarterback commit Walker Howard joined an exclusive quarterback fraternity on Sunday.
At an event in Houston, the St. Thomas More product performed strong enough to be named an Elite 11 finalist. The top junior quarterbacks in the country are invited to this “elite” three-day event. At the end of the three days, they award an Elite 11 MVP.
Andrew Luck, Trevor Lawrence, Matthew Stafford, Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater, and Matt Leinart are Elite 11 alums.
Previous LSU QB’s to be Elite 11 finalist: Ryan Perriloux, Jamarcus Russell, Jarrett Lee, Zach Mettenberger, Myles Brennan, TJ Finley, and Garrett Nussmeier.
