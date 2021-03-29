Local Catholic church kicks off Holy Week with Palm Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Just three weeks ago, Governor John Bel Edwards lifted capacity restrictions for churches in Louisiana, and with Easter just a week away, Father Edward Richard of Our Lady of Prompt Succor says seeing a full mass at the beginning of this Holy Week is a wonderful sight.
“To people come and to be able to participate in their faith in this way in something that they missed. It’s very very heartwarming. We know that this has been a tough time for people all around our area, not only because of COVID-19, hurricanes, and then you know, we had the terrible freeze. So we want to try to extend ourselves to raise some hope.”
Attendees like Warren Touchet shared the same sentiment, especially being able to participate in the Palm Sunday procession together this year.
“It was a beautiful thing, I think they should do it every year,” Touchet said.
Last year, having Palm Sunday procession wasn’t an option, so Fr. Richard says they adjusted by doing a drive-by procession around the city.
“We have always been ready to go as far as we could go whenever we were permitted to do. So, we’ve reached out or tried to reach out as much as possible.”
Although masking is flexible in the church, with COVID-19 concerns still at the forefront for the church, Fr. Richard says they want attendees to feel comfortable regardless.
“We’re geared up for people to come. Out here in the courtyard, they can sit there if they want to, and stay outside. They don’t even have to come in the church to hear the mass or see it. So, that’s our message, we’re here.”
The Diocese is also marking another milestone this weekend. The Oratory of St. Francis de Sales is now open in Sulphur at the old courthouse location.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.