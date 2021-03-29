FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start, sunshine for Monday with rain returning by Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Have that jacket or light coat handy this morning as we are off to a chilly start with temperatures back into the lower 40′s north and upper 40′s for areas along and south of I-10. Sunshine will be returning for our afternoon as well as a pleasant temperatures, however it will be on the breezy side.
You can keep the rain gear in the closet today as we see a break in the rain and that will mean we see sunshine in the forecast as well as a few clouds from time to time. Definitely grab the coat before heading out as temperatures have cooled quickly overnight thanks to drier air rushing in behind the cold front as winds have turned from the south back out of the north. Winds will be a factor today as well as they start northerly this morning, but then begin to turn easterly as we head into the afternoon and making it breezy at times as we could easily see gust up to 20 to 25 mph at times. Temperatures will be pleasant with highs climbing back into the lower and middle 70′s, which is right where we should be for this time of year. Changes begin to arrive as we head overnight as cloud cover increases ahead of a warm front that will be lifting through on Tuesday.
Scattered showers begin to arrive for our Tuesday morning as we start off around 10 to 15 degrees warmer in the middle to upper 50′s thanks to winds returning from the south as the front lifts northward. Tuesday won’t be an all day washout by any means, but for the first half of the day a good coverage of showers will be around as well as maybe a storm, nothing severe though which is good news. Highs warm a few degrees as well as we are in the middle to upper 70′s and then we can expect a cool down to follow for the rest of the week. Our cold front won’t be pushing through until Wednesday and that will bring us some scattered showers and storms once again with cooler temperatures to follow. Into Thursday morning we can expect temperatures to once again fall back into the lower and middle 40′s with an even cooler morning for Friday.
Temperatures from Thursday on dip back below average with our highs in the middle to upper 60′s through Saturday before we moderate once again into the middle 70′s heading into next week. High pressure does build in for the second half of this week, which will bring back plenty of sunshine with low rain chances. We will have to keep an eye on Friday morning, which will be the coolest as we see lows back into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s. For now have an amazing Monday and enjoy the sunshine!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
