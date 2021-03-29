FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start, sunshine for Monday with rain returning by Tuesday

You can keep the rain gear in the closet today as we see a break in the rain and that will mean we see sunshine in the forecast as well as a few clouds from time to time. Definitely grab the coat before heading out as temperatures have cooled quickly overnight thanks to drier air rushing in behind the cold front as winds have turned from the south back out of the north. Winds will be a factor today as well as they start northerly this morning, but then begin to turn easterly as we head into the afternoon and making it breezy at times as we could easily see gust up to 20 to 25 mph at times. Temperatures will be pleasant with highs climbing back into the lower and middle 70′s, which is right where we should be for this time of year. Changes begin to arrive as we head overnight as cloud cover increases ahead of a warm front that will be lifting through on Tuesday.