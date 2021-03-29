Downtown Lake Charles to host 7th annual Chuck Fest in October

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The 7th annual Chuck Fest will be held in Downtown Lake Charles on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, according to the Chuck Fest Foundation Board of Directors.
The announcement comes one year after the festival was paused due to COVID-19.
The festival initially began to celebrate Luna Bar and Grill’s 10th birthday in 2014. Chef Dave Evans founded the festival which became one of the city’s largest annual free festivals which celibrates Southwest Louisiana’s music, arts, culinary scene, and culture.
“Bringing back Chuck Fest after a year hiatus is exactly what Southwest Louisiana needs after the many setbacks we’ve had over the past year,” said Chef Dave Evans. “Locals and tourists alike are ready to celebrate Lake Charles’ music, culture, food, and art safely again.”
Nearly 100 artists, chefs, artisans, and food trucks line Ryan and Broad Streets during the festival. Only Louisiana craft beer is sold to visitors, a part of the festival that organizers say they plan to never change.
More information on Chuck Fest 2021 will be announced soon via social media and ChuckFest.org.
For vendor information will be posted to the Chuck Fest Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ChuckFest.org.
