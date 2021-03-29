Two accused of setting fire to neighbors’ property to elminate snakes

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Two people from Leesville are accused of setting fires to their neighbors’ property in an effort to eliminate snakes.
Laura Ashley Lee, 34, and Robert Lee Ramirez, 34, are accused of setting multiple fires near and in a wooded area in Leesville, according to Veronica Mosgrove, press secretary for the Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
“Investigators say Ramirez set multiple fires from the roadside as well as in wooded areas surrounding their home on land owned by others,” Mosgrove said. “Information obtained during the investigation revealed the reason for setting the fires was to get rid of snakes near the property.”
Lee was arrested on March 18 on one count of simple arson. She was released the same day on $3,500 bond. Ramirez is still being sought on two counts of simple arson.
Ramirez is also accused of setting multiple fires in the same area in 2020, Mosgrove said.
Mosgrove asked anyone with information to call the LDAF Fire Hotline at 855-452-5323.
