Children’s Museum plans to return to the Lake area

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Since 1988, The Children’s Museum of Southwest Louisiana has been supplying children in the area with different exhibits that showcases different activities and programs.
While their doors are closed temporarily, they will be hosting park pop-ups to give children the chance to get outside, enjoy the fresh air, and enjoy different activities that they have planned.
However, they are about to break ground on their new location called Port Wonder.
Port Wonder will offer an interactive experience for Wildlife and Fisheries and The Children’s Museum.
It will have brand new exhibits in both sections and an outdoor play area that will lead to a fishing area where wildlife and fisheries can hold classes and camps.
Director Allyson Montgomery misses nothing more than hosting a safe haven for children.
“The staff and I want you to know that one of the things that has been so heartbreaking is not being open for our families and for our members we want everybody to know that as much as you miss coming here and miss us, we miss you as well.”
They will host their first park pop up on April 5th, at Prien Lake Park with Lulu’s Specialty Snocones and more.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.