FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers end this evening as temperatures tumble into the 40s overnight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A narrow but persistent band of light showers parked over the I-10 corridor brought many locations showers all day, while other areas including coastal locations and Vernon along with northern Beauregard and Allen parishes received less rain today as this band of showers remained over virtually the same areas. Thankfully showers remained on the light side and any lingering rain will be gone before midnight.
Temperatures have been steadily dropping through the day and will continue to fall through the 50s and 40s overnight as skies clear out. Sunshine will be a welcomed site on Monday and will last most of the day before clouds and a few additional showers return Monday night. Highs tomorrow top out in the lower 70s thanks to the sunshine in place. Lows Monday night will be a bit warmer thanks to increased clouds and a return flow off the Gulf bringing southerly winds back.
Tuesday will again bring more clouds and additional scattered showers at any time during the day, so make sure to have the umbrella ready before you head out Tuesday morning. These showers will be the result of a warm front lifting over the region which also means our temperatures will be even warmer, topping out in the upper 70s. Lows Tuesday night around 70 will be the last warmest night of the week as a strong cold front enters the picture Wednesday.
With Wednesday’s cold front, expect thunderstorms that push into the area beginning Wednesday morning through the afternoon from NW to SE across the viewing area. The likelihood of Southwest Louisiana seeing any severe weather remains very low, but we’ll be keeping a close watch on the storms Wednesday and let you know if that changes. Expect an abrupt drop in temperatures behind this front, with lows Thursday morning in the lower to middle 40s with highs in the 60s for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Friday morning will be the coldest, when lows dip into the 30s across our northern parishes and down to around 40 farther south along the interstate corridor. The good news at this time is that rain looks to stay out of the forecast for our Easter weekend with a gradual warming trend beginning Easter Sunday with highs back into the lower to middle 70s.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
