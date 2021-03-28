FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy start to Sunday with more on the way next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Unseasonably humid weather today across Southwest Louisiana as relative humidity values stayed near 100% through the day after morning lows started off in the 70s. This soupy air also left parts of the area in a fog most of the day with visibilities likely to lower even more this evening, especially from coastal areas up to the interstate. Don’t expect much rain through the evening other than patchy drizzle, but rain chances will increase after midnight with even a few storms possible closer to sunrise on Sunday.
A front is on the way tomorrow which is what is responsible for our rain chances, with storms arriving during the morning. Thankfully, storms will be much weaker by the time they arrive in Southwest Louisiana with no severe weather expected for our area. As the front pushes through, rain chances gradually taper off by afternoon leaving us with a drier second half of the day. Temperatures initially warm into the lower 70s, but will drop considerably more Sunday night, starting off around 50 Monday morning with northern areas in the 40s.
We’ll get to enjoy some sunshine for Monday before rain chances return by Monday evening thanks to an upper-level disturbance moving along the southern branch of the jet stream which remains parked over our area. This keeps the weather pattern unsettled, likely bringing more scattered showers at times through the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will moderate a bit through Wednesday ahead of our next cold front.
Wednesday brings another high chance of rain as a stronger cold front moves through the area with a line of showers and thunderstorms and a much more pronounced drop in temperatures. This front should move through fairly quickly. While it’s too soon to know exactly if any severe weather is possible, it’s something we will continue to monitor. Behind this front, temperatures tumble into the 40s for lows Thursday morning with highs in the 60s for Thursday and Friday. We’ll begin to see a warming trend around Easter Sunday, and it looks like rain should not impact your Easter weekend plans.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
