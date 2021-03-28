FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy start to Sunday with more on the way next week

Wednesday brings another high chance of rain as a stronger cold front moves through the area with a line of showers and thunderstorms and a much more pronounced drop in temperatures. This front should move through fairly quickly. While it’s too soon to know exactly if any severe weather is possible, it’s something we will continue to monitor. Behind this front, temperatures tumble into the 40s for lows Thursday morning with highs in the 60s for Thursday and Friday. We’ll begin to see a warming trend around Easter Sunday, and it looks like rain should not impact your Easter weekend plans.